Chris Bassitt News: Will kick off second half

Bassitt is expected to start the first game after the All-Star break for the Blue Jays, taking the mound at home Friday against the Giants, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The veteran right-hander will be followed by Eric Lauer, Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Max Scherzer. Bassitt was used for an inning of relief in Sunday's loss to the A's, throwing 10 pitches and striking out one in a scoreless frame, and since the beginning of June he's gone 4-1 in eight outings (seven starts) with a 4.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB through 40.2 innings.