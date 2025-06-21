Chris Devenski News: Recalled to majors
The Mets recalled Devenski from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Devenski has given up two earned runs in three big-league innings this season, but he'll be called upon nonetheless to help make up for the departures of Blade Tidwell and Justin Garza to Syracuse. Devenski will likely be limited to low-leverage situations while with the big club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now