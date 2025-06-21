Menu
Chris Devenski News: Recalled to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

The Mets recalled Devenski from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Devenski has given up two earned runs in three big-league innings this season, but he'll be called upon nonetheless to help make up for the departures of Blade Tidwell and Justin Garza to Syracuse. Devenski will likely be limited to low-leverage situations while with the big club.

