Chris Devenski News: Starting bullpen game Sunday

Devenski will start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The Mets have multiple starters coming off the injured list next week, so Devenski will be starting a bullpen game Sunday before Monday's off day. Devenski has not thrown more than two innings in an appearance this year at Triple-A or in the majors. The 34-year-old righty has a 3.38 ERA and 5:1 K:BB in 5.1 innings in the majors this year and a 4.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 25 innings at Triple-A. Lefty Brandon Waddell is expected to come in to relieve Devenski after one or two innings.