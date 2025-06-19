Menu
Chris Martin headshot

Chris Martin Injury: Nursing stiff back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 19, 2025 at 9:58am

Martin was unavailable to pitch in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Royals due to back stiffness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's uncertain whether the back issue has cleared up enough for Martin to be available out of the bullpen Thursday. Martin has made three scoreless appearances since returning from a shoulder injury but has not pitched since last Friday.

Chris Martin
Texas Rangers
