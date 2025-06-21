Chris Martin News: Collects second save

Martin (back) tossed a perfect ninth inning in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Pirates, striking out two batters to earn the save.

Martin had been out of action earlier in the week due to back stiffness, but he returned to action Friday and logged a hold after tossing a scoreless eighth inning. He got the call over Robert Garcia in Saturday's game and was tasked to protect the Rangers' one-run lead. Martin needed only 12 pitches (nine strikes) to get through the frame and capped things off by striking out Ke'Bryan Hayes. Martin now sports a 1.48 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 28:3 K:BB across 24.1 innings this season.