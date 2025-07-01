Menu
Chris Sale headshot

Chris Sale Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Atlanta transferred Sale (ribs) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Sale landed on the injured list in late June due to a ribcage fracture. Manager Brian Snitker said last week that the team still expects Sale to return before the end of the season, though the left-hander's move to the 60-day IL ensures that won't be until at least August 20. The team acquired Hunter Stratton from Pittsburgh on Tuesday to replace Sale on the 40-man roster, and Didier Fuentes will likely remain Atlanta's fifth starter going forward.

