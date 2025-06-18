Chris Sale News: Eight-plus innings of shutout ball

Sale (5-4) notched the win Wednesday against the Mets, giving up five hits and one walk in 8.2 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The All-Star left-hander narrowly missed out on what would've been his fourth career shutout, as Brandon Nimmo poked a bloop single to end the hurler's bid with two outs in the ninth inning. Sale still continued his recent tear on the mound, twirling at least six innings while allowing one run or fewer in his sixth straight start. His slow start to the year is becoming a distant memory, as Sale has drastically improved his 6.17 ERA from April 19 to 2.53 on the campaign following Wednesday's gem. The southpaw boasts a 1.23 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 82:19 K:BB over his last 10 appearances (66 innings), and he's scheduled for a rematch against the Mets early next week.