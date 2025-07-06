Menu
Chris Taylor Injury: Resumes baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 6, 2025

Taylor (hand) recently had his brace removed and has begun participating in "light baseball activities," per MLB.com.

Taylor suffered a fractured left hand when he was hit by a pitch during a game in early June. The utility man seems unlikely to be ready to return until after the All-Star break, though the Angels haven't specified a timeline for his activation. Taylor will likely serve in a part-time role when he's ready to play again.

