Christian Encarnacion-Strand headshot

Christian Encarnacion-Strand Injury: Out after fouling ball off foot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Encarnacion-Strand (foot) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Boston.

The Reds and Red Sox resumed a suspended game earlier in the day, and Encarnacion-Strand was removed from that contest after fouling a ball off his foot, per Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati. It's not clear whether he underwent X-rays. The Reds could have more information on Encarnacion-Strand's status after the game. Spencer Steer and Santiago Espinal are handling the corner infield spots.

