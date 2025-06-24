Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Amasses three RBI in victory
Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a double in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Yankees.
The three RBI matched a season high for Encarnacion-Strand, who's supplied plenty of pop since coming off the injured list. Across his 49 at-bats since returning from a back injury, the slugging infielder is batting a healthy .265 with three home runs, two doubles and 10 RBI. Encarnacion-Strand remains in a timeshare with Spencer Steer at first base, however, and the former could face even more competition for playing time once Noelvi Marte (oblique) is ready to rejoin the Reds.
