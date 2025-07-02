Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Cleared to start Wednesday

Encarnacion-Strand (foot) will start at first base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Earlier Wednesday, the Reds and Red Sox resumed their suspended game from Tuesday. Encarnacion-Strand started that game at third base and went 1-for-3 before being lifted in the bottom of the eighth inning after he had fouled a ball off his foot in the top of the frame. The Reds didn't include him in their initial lineup for Wednesday's scheduled game, but Encarnacion-Strand will end up starting after Spencer Steer was scratched due to a hand injury that he suffered earlier in the day when he was hit by a pitch. Though Encarnacion-Strand may not be 100 percent while he tends to the foot issue, the Reds evidently felt that Steer was more in need of rest and recovery for the nightcap.