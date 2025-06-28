Menu
Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Getting breather Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Encarnacion-Strand isn't in the starting lineup Saturday versus San Diego.

Encarnacion-Strand has started each of Cincinnati's previous four contests and went 2-for-12 with three runs batted in during that stretch, with both of the hits and all of the RBI coming in the same game. He'll begin on the bench Saturday while Santiago Espinal starts at the hot corner and Spencer Steer starts at first base.

