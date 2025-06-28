Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Getting breather Saturday
Encarnacion-Strand isn't in the starting lineup Saturday versus San Diego.
Encarnacion-Strand has started each of Cincinnati's previous four contests and went 2-for-12 with three runs batted in during that stretch, with both of the hits and all of the RBI coming in the same game. He'll begin on the bench Saturday while Santiago Espinal starts at the hot corner and Spencer Steer starts at first base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now