Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: On bench again

Encarnacion-Strand was held out of the starting lineup for a third straight game Wednesday.

Since Noelvi Marte's return from the injured list, Encarnacion-Strand has started once over the last five games. For now, Marte (third base) and Spencer Steer (first) hold down the corner infield spots while designated hitter is a rotation of bodies. Encarnacion-Strand has been a sub-.200 hitter (10-for-56, .179) over the last month (17 games).