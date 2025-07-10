Menu
Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: On bench again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 10, 2025 at 6:08am

Encarnacion-Strand was held out of the starting lineup for a third straight game Wednesday.

Since Noelvi Marte's return from the injured list, Encarnacion-Strand has started once over the last five games. For now, Marte (third base) and Spencer Steer (first) hold down the corner infield spots while designated hitter is a rotation of bodies. Encarnacion-Strand has been a sub-.200 hitter (10-for-56, .179) over the last month (17 games).

Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Cincinnati Reds
