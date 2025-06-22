Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Playing time trending down

Encarnacion-Strand is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Encarnacion-Strand got off to a hot start at the plate upon returning from the injured list June 6, but he's gone just 3-for-25 with seven strikeouts over his last seven contests. Now on the bench for the fourth time in the Reds' last five games, Encarnacion-Strand could be in danger of a demotion to Triple-A Louisville during the upcoming week. The Reds announced Sunday that Jeimer Candelario (back) has returned from his rehab assignment, and Encarnacion-Strand would be a logical candidate to get optioned to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Candelario.