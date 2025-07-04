Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Taking seat Friday

Encarnacion-Strand is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.

The 25-year-old started the previous four games and has been a lineup regular since returning from lower-back inflammation in early June, but Noelvi Marte's (oblique) activation from the injured list Friday leaves Cincinnati with a crowded infield. Encarnacion-Strand has a .723 OPS since coming back from his injury and could be the odd man out for the Reds, though he still seems likely to receive semi-regular starts.