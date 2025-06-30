Christian Koss Injury: Injures hamstring Monday

Koss suffered a left hamstring injury in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks and won't be available to play Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Koss tweaked his hamstring while running out a groundout during his third at-bat of the game, but he was able to stay in the contest and later hit a ground-rule double in the top of the eighth before Brett Wisely was called upon off the bench to pinch run for him. It's unclear if Koss will need to head to the injured list, as the Giants will presumably send him in for further testing before making a decision. The loss of Koss even for just one game will significantly test the Giants' depth at third base, where Casey Schmitt (wrist) recently joined Matt Chapman (hand) on the injured list. Wisely played the final inning of Monday's game at third base and will presumably be the top option to start at the position Tuesday.