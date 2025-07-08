Christian Koss Injury: To be re-evaluated after break
Koss (hamstring) is set to resume baseball activities this week and be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, per MLB.com.
Koss was placed on the 10-day injured list July 1 due to a left hamstring strain. The 27-year-old infielder will use the All-Star break to continue his recovery before the Giants determine his next steps, though his return to baseball activities is an encouraging sign. Koss has been effective in a reserve role for the Giants, slashing .265/.305/.357 with 12 runs scored, 12 RBI, two home runs and two stolen bases across 108 plate appearances.
