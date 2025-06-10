Menu
Christian Koss News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

The Giants recalled Koss from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 27-year-old was demoted last week but will rejoin San Francisco with Matt Chapman (hand) landing on the injured list. Koss has a .219/.275/.266 slash line over 72 plate appearances in the majors this season and will likely fill a reserve role while up with the big club.

Christian Koss
San Francisco Giants
