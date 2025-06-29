Christian Koss News: Getting sixth straight start

Koss will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Koss will pick up his sixth straight start, including his fourth in a row at third base with Casey Schmitt (wrist) still not ready to return to the lineup. Schmitt is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday and could be at risk of landing on the injured list, which would likely allow Koss to retain a regular spot in the starting nine. if Schmitt is back in action in the coming days, however, Koss would be forced to vie with Brett Wisely for playing time at second base.