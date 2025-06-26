Christian Koss News: Logs RBI in loss

Koss went 0-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-5 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

Koss drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to tie the game at 2-2. He later scored in the 10th, starting at second base as the automatic runner. The 27-year-old infielder is slashing .200/.188/.400 with four RBI, three runs scored, a home run and a stolen base across 17 plate appearances in June.