Christian Montes De Oca Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

The Diamondbacks placed Montes De Oca on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation.

Montes De Oca reported discomfort in his elbow after Monday's contest, and an MRI revealed inflammation Tuesday. He'll remain on the shelf for at least the next 15 days as a result, and with Jeff Brigham and Justin Martinez (elbow) also leaving the active roster, the D-backs will bring in Kevin Ginkel, Bryce Jarvis and Tayler Scott as bullpen reinforcements.

Christian Montes De Oca
Arizona Diamondbacks
