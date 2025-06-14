Menu
Christian Montes De Oca headshot

Christian Montes De Oca Injury: Undergoes back surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Montes De Oca is set to undergo lower back surgery, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Montes De Oca was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier in the week due to elbow inflammation. The details of the new issue are unclear, but it is unrelated to the elbow injury. Manager Torey Lovullo said that Montes De Oca could be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Christian Montes De Oca
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
