Christian Montes De Oca Injury: Will undergo MRI

Montes De Oca reported elbow discomfort prior to Monday's 8-4 win over the Mariners in 11 innings and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Montes De Oca was with the Diamondbacks over the weekend as the 27th man for a doubleheader and made his MLB debut Saturday. He was recalled ahead of Monday's game to replace Kendall Graveman (hip) on the 26-man active roster but was unavailable to pitch while tending to an injury of his own. The MRI should shed more light on the severity of his injury.