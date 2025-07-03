Christian Moore Injury: Placed on IL with sprained thumb

The Angels placed Moore on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a left thumb sprain.

Moore suffered the injury during Wednesday's contest in Atlanta while making a diving play on a grounder in the sixth inning. The rookie infielder will be eligible for activation the weekend before the All-Star break, but thumb sprains can often take multiple weeks to heal. Kevin Newman figures to be the immediate beneficiary of Moore's absence, but the Angels could get Yoan Moncada (knee) back soon, which would allow Luis Rengifo to shift to second base to cover for Moore.