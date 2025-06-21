Christian Moore News: Belts first career homer

Moore went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Astros.

The rookie second baseman took Bryan King deep in the seventh inning to tie the game at 2-2. It was Moore's first career homer, and the eighth overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft has started six of eight games since his promotion, batting .182 (4-for-22) with a 1:7 BB:K as he gets his bearings in the majors.