Christian Moore News: Collects first big-league hit

Moore went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in a 1-0 extra-innings win against the Yankees on Monday.

After getting called up from the minors Friday, Moore began his major-league career with no hits through nine plate appearances. He got into the hit column in fine fashion Monday, stroking a triple to center field in the eighth inning. Moore also scored the only run of the game, coming around on a Nolan Schanuel double in the 11th inning after beginning the frame on second base as the automatic runner. Moore has started three of the Angels' four games since his call-up, so he looks to be getting an opportunity for a near-everyday role, at least while Yoan Moncada (knee) remains on the IL.