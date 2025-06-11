Christian Walker News: Goes deep in rout
Walker went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win against the White Sox.
Walker helped Houston get off to a fast start with a two-run blast to left field in the first inning. He added a two-run double in the third to finish with a season-high four RBI. Walker has largely struggled so far during his first campaign in Houston, and even after Wednesday's big performance he still holds a modest .653 OPS through 65 games. If that mark holds, it would be his lowest OPS since 2018 and his first time below an .800 mark since 2021.
