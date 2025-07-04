Christian Walker News: Homers in four-hit effort
Walker went 4-for-5 with a home run, a hit-by-pitch, four RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 18-1 win over the Dodgers.
Walker delivered an RBI single in the first inning, a two-run homer in the third and drove in another run when he was plunked with the bases loaded in the sixth. After floundering a bit late in June, Walker is 10-for-19 with six RBI over four games to begin July. His homer Friday is his only extra-base hit of the month so far. The first baseman is at a .231/.293/.377 slash line with 11 long balls, 43 RBI, 35 runs scored, 12 doubles and one triple across 85 games this season.
