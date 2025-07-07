Christian Walker News: Productive weekend against Dodgers

Walker went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday against the Dodgers.

Walker popped his second home run in Houston's three-game set against the Dodgers on Sunday, bringing his total to 12 on the season. He also has a six-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 12-for-28 with eight RBI and four runs scored. Despite the strong stretch, Walker continues to have an underwhelming season by hitting .231/.291/.381 across 364 plate appearances.