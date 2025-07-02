Christian Walker News: Trio of hits in win

Walker went 3-for-4 with one RBI in Tuesday's victory over Colorado.

Walker tallied his fourth three-hit game of the season Tuesday. A high-profile offseason addition, the first baseman has struggled to find his footing in his first year with Houston, slashing .220/.283/.362 with 23 extra-base hits and 38 RBI across 82 games. While he made solid contact Tuesday, Walker has yet to come close to matching the power he displayed during his eight seasons in Arizona, where he posted a .464 slugging percentage.