Christian Yelich Injury: Tending to swollen wrist

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Yelich is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to renewed swelling in his right wrist, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich first injured his wrist June 1, when he left a 5-2 win over the Phillies after being hit by a pitch. He returned to the lineup a day later and had started seven straight games, slashing .240/.345/.360 with a home run and four walks during that stretch. However, Murphy said that Yelich aggravated the wrist injury on a slide over the weekend, and after starting in Monday's 7-1 loss to Atlanta, Yelich will wind up taking a seat for the final two games of the series. Per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, X-rays on Yelich's wrist have returned negative, and he isn't expected to be sent in for imaging on the wrist. Instead, the Brewers will have him take some swings in batting practice Wednesday with the hope that he'll demonstrate enough improvement to rejoin the lineup at some point during the team's four-game series with the Cardinals that begins Thursday.