Christian Yelich

Christian Yelich News: Back in action Thursday

RotoWire Staff

June 12, 2025

Yelich (wrist) will return to the starting lineup Thursday against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After missing two starts against Atlanta due to a swollen right wrist, Yelich seems to be feeling well enough to rejoin the starting nine for Thursday's series opener. The 33-year-old outfielder showed flashes of his old self at the end of May and beginning of June but has since cooled off, going just 3-for-17 with eight strikeouts across his last five games.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
