Christian Yelich News: Back in action Thursday

Yelich (wrist) will return to the starting lineup Thursday against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After missing two starts against Atlanta due to a swollen right wrist, Yelich seems to be feeling well enough to rejoin the starting nine for Thursday's series opener. The 33-year-old outfielder showed flashes of his old self at the end of May and beginning of June but has since cooled off, going just 3-for-17 with eight strikeouts across his last five games.