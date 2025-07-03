Christian Yelich News: Homers in nightcap

Yelich went 1-for-7 with a solo home run and a pair of walks in Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Mets.

Yelich got the Brewers on the board in the nightcap with an opposite-field homer off Blade Tidwell, his 17th this season. The 33-year-old Yelich has been on a tear of late, going 22-for-58 (.379) with four homers and 19 RBI in his last 14 contests. Overall, he's slashing .259/.337/.460 with a team-high 61 RBI, 43 runs scored and 12 stolen bases through 347 plate appearances this year.