Christian Yelich

Christian Yelich News: Salvages day with late homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

Yelich went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 9-1 win over the Dodgers.

Yelich went hitless with two strikeouts in his first three at-bats before delivering a two-run shot off Julian Fernandez in the seventh inning. The round tripper extended Yelich's on-base streak to 19 games. During that stretch, he's 27-for-76 (.355) with five homers and three stolen bases.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
