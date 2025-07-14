CJ Gray News: Goes to Halos in fifth round

The Angels have selected Gray with the 140th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A prep righty from North Carolina, Gray was a multi-sport athlete in high school and could have been a mid-major college quarterback. His changeup is his top offspeed pitch and he has a very high ceiling due to his lack of reps and live arm. Once Gray gets pro instruction, he could be sitting in the mid-90s with his fastball.