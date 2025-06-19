C.J. Kayfus News: Knocking on MLB door

Kayfus is batting .318/.386/.583 with 22 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and 20 runs scored over 40 games for Triple-A Columbus.

Kayfus has rocked two minor-league levels in 2025. He lasted just three weeks at Double-A Akron -- .364/.475/.591 over 18 games -- before a promotion to the Clippers at the end of April. His primary position is first base, but the organization has him learning corner outfield. He's appeared in seven games (six starts) in left field and 17 (14 starts) in right. While he's currently blocked at first base by Carlos Santana and Kyle Manzardo, the Guardians are getting sub-par production in right field, which could be an option for Kayfus.