Clarke Schmidt Injury: Exits with forearm injury

The Yankees announced that Schmidt was removed from his start Thursday against the Blue Jays due to right forearm tightness, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. He yielded three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out a batter over three innings prior to departing.

Schmidt didn't show any obvious signs of injury over the first three innings, but reliever Clayton Beeter came out for the top of the fourth before the Yankees provided an explanation for Schmidt's early removal. The severity of the injury likely won't be known until Schmidt undergoes further testing over the next few days, but his potential absence for any length of time is a major concern for a rotation that's already been depleted this season. Notably, Schmidt previously underwent Tommy John surgery on his right forearm/elbow in 2017.