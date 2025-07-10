Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Clarke Schmidt headshot

Clarke Schmidt Injury: Having Tommy John surgery Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Schmidt will undergo Tommy John surgery on his injured right elbow Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone had said this past weekend that Tommy John surgery was the likely route for Schmidt, and now the operation has been scheduled. The Yankees could have more information following the procedure regarding a potential timetable for Schmidt, but there's a good chance he won't pitch again in the big leagues until 2027.

Clarke Schmidt
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now