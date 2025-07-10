Clarke Schmidt Injury: Having Tommy John surgery Friday
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Schmidt will undergo Tommy John surgery on his injured right elbow Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Boone had said this past weekend that Tommy John surgery was the likely route for Schmidt, and now the operation has been scheduled. The Yankees could have more information following the procedure regarding a potential timetable for Schmidt, but there's a good chance he won't pitch again in the big leagues until 2027.
