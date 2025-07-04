Menu
Clarke Schmidt Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

The Yankees placed Schmidt (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Friday.

The right-hander was removed from Thursday's start against the Blue Jays due to right forearm tightness, and the Yankees won't wait for the results of Friday's MRI to move him to the injured list. Schmidt will be eligible to be reinstated shortly after the All-Star break, but a lengthier absence wouldn't be surprising given the nature of the injury.

Clarke Schmidt
New York Yankees
