Clarke Schmidt Injury: Leaves Thursday's start
Schmidt has left Thursday's game against the Blue Jays due to right forearm tightness, according to the YES broadcast.
Schmidt left after just three innings in what is obviously a concern for a rotation already depleted with injuries. Schmidt allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks before departing. He struck out just one, so all-in-all this was pretty much a disastrous outcome for those who have benefited from his fine season to date.
