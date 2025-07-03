Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Clarke Schmidt headshot

Clarke Schmidt Injury: Leaves Thursday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 3, 2025 at 5:41pm

Schmidt has left Thursday's game against the Blue Jays due to right forearm tightness, according to the YES broadcast.

Schmidt left after just three innings in what is obviously a concern for a rotation already depleted with injuries. Schmidt allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks before departing. He struck out just one, so all-in-all this was pretty much a disastrous outcome for those who have benefited from his fine season to date.

Clarke Schmidt
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now