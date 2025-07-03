Clarke Schmidt Injury: Set for MRI
Schmidt will undergo an MRI on his forearm Friday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Schmidt was removed from Thursday's game after three innings due to right forearm tightness. The initial diagnosis is certainly concerning, particularly because Schmidt has already undergone Tommy John surgery once, though a clearer timeline for his return should emerge after the imaging comes back.
