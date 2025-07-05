Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Clarke Schmidt headshot

Clarke Schmidt Injury: TJ surgery likely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 5, 2025 at 11:11am

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Schmidt (forearm) will likely need Tommy John surgery, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Schmidt landed on the injured list Friday after injuring his forearm during his start Thursday against Toronto. The 29-year-old righty is currently seeking a second opinion, but early indications point to him requiring surgery, which would put an end to his season and possibly keep him out for all of 2026 as well.

Clarke Schmidt
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now