Clarke Schmidt News: Loud end to shutout streak

Schmidt (4-4) took the loss Saturday as the Yankees were downed 7-0 by the A's, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander saw his scoreless streak end at 28.1 innings when Brent Rooker launched a solo shot in the fourth inning, and Schmidt then served up a three-run blast to rookie Nick Kurtz in the sixth. It was the first time since April 21 that Schmidt had been tagged for more than three runs, and over 11 starts since then he sports a 2.45 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 63:23 K:BB in 66 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Toronto.