Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Clarke Schmidt headshot

Clarke Schmidt News: Silences Royals in third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Schmidt (3-3) tallied the win Wednesday against the Royals after giving up two hits and three walks in six shutout innings. He struck out seven.

It was Schmidt's second scoreless start in his last three outings, and he's now thrown at least six frames in five of his last seven appearances. The 29-year-old right-hander scattered two singles, and he came one strikeout shy of tying his season high. Schmidt holds a quality 3.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 57:24 K:BB across 55 innings, and he'll remain worth deploying in the vast majority of fantasy formats versus the Angels in his next scheduled start.

Clarke Schmidt
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now