Clarke Schmidt News: Untouchable in fourth win
Schmidt (4-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 9-0 rout of the Orioles, striking out five batters and walking two over seven scoreless, no-hit innings.
An elevated pitch count was the only thing preventing Schmidt from taking a run at the 14th no-hitter in Yankees history, as he tossed 103 pitches (70 strikes) before coming out of the game. JT Brubaker took over in the eighth inning and allowed a leadoff single to Gary Sanchez to spoil the combined no-no. Schmidt has been utterly dominant in June, posting a 1.03 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through four starts, and he'll take a 25.1-inning scoreless streak into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the A's.
