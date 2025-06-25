Menu
Clay Holmes News: Battles for eighth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Holmes (8-4) earned the win against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks with two strikeouts over five innings.

Holmes walked four batters and needed 96 pitches to get through five innings, but he limited Atlanta to just a solo homer in the fourth. While the 32-year-old has allowed only five earned runs over his past three outings, he's failed to pitch beyond the fifth in any of them with a 10:12 K:BB during that stretch. He'll carry a 2.97 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 75:35 K:BB across 88 innings into a home matchup with the Brewers next weekend.

Clay Holmes
New York Mets
More Stats & News
