Clay Holmes News: Fades late in Baltimore

Holmes didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Orioles, coughing up five runs on seven hits and a walk over five-plus innings. He struck out five.

The Mets took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning, but Holmes had the wheels come off his start after he plunked Jackson Holliday to begin the frame. The 32-year-old right-hander got the hook after 87 pitches (58 strikes) and escaped his fifth loss of the year when New York rallied late. Holmes hasn't completed six innings in an outing since June 7, and he could be tiring in his first season as a full-time starter since he was a minor leaguer in the Pirates' system. Holmes is expected to handle a smaller workload Sunday in Kansas City as he gets piggybacked by a returning Sean Manaea (elbow/oblique), and he could get extra rest over the All-Star break depending on how the Mets re-shuffle their rotation to accommodate Manaea and Kodai Senga (hamstring). Over his last five starts, Holmes has a 4.32 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 16:17 K:BB in 25 innings.