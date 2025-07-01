Clay Holmes News: Tuesday's start postponed

Holmes won't start as scheduled Tuesday versus the Brewers since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The contest will be made up via a split doubleheader Wednesday, with Holmes likely to start one of those games. The veteran right-hander has failed to cover six frames in any of his past three starts, and he has a 3.07 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 10:12 K:BB over 14.2 innings during that stretch.