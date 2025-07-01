Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Clay Holmes headshot

Clay Holmes News: Tuesday's start postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Holmes won't start as scheduled Tuesday versus the Brewers since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The contest will be made up via a split doubleheader Wednesday, with Holmes likely to start one of those games. The veteran right-hander has failed to cover six frames in any of his past three starts, and he has a 3.07 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 10:12 K:BB over 14.2 innings during that stretch.

Clay Holmes
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now