Clayton Beeter News: Up with big club

The Yankees recalled Beeter from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Beeter has offered a mixed back at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after returning from a shoulder injury, posting a 1.02 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 17.2 innings but also issuing 14 walks. He has a chance to work his way into high-leverage spots for the Yankees, but Beeter is likely to be used earlier in games initially.