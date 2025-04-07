Clayton Kershaw Injury: Arm 'ready to go,' toe not there

Kershaw (toe/knee) said Monday that his arm is "ready to go," but his surgically repaired left big toe "isn't all the way there," David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The veteran lefty also had offseason surgery on his left knee, but it sounds like the toe is the bigger obstacle he needs to overcome. Kershaw faced hitters at the Dodgers' spring training complex in Arizona last Thursday and will do so again this Thursday. He is already on the 60-day injured list and thus not eligible to return until late May. There is no timetable for Kershaw's season debut.